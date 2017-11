Prosecutors displayed a cardboard box with $2 million in cash, which they claim was a bribe, at the corruption trial of a former Russian economic development minister Alexei Ulyukayev, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Ulyukayev, the highest-ranking Russian official to have been arrested since 1993, was last year at the headquarters of Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft, after a sting operation by Russia's main intelligence agency. (Anastasia Kornya, Vedomosti via AP)