VIDEO: President-elect Donald Trump said today he accepts the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia was behind the alleged hacking of political organizations and individuals during the U.S. presidential race.
VIDEO: President-elect Donald Trump said today he accepts the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia was behind the alleged hacking of political organizations and individuals during the U.S. presidential race.
ABCNews.com
YOU JUST SAW:
VIDEO: President-elect Donald Trump said today he accepts the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia was behind the alleged hacking of political organizations and individuals during the U.S. presidential race.