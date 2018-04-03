Police say woman claims she was assaulted because she supports Trump

Police say a woman claimed she was assaulted on March 16, after a woman intervened in a conversation amongst strangers at a restaurant only a few blocks shy of the White House.

After overhearing an exchange between two female customers and their male friend at a D.C. restaurant, the woman, identified at Marisela Rivera from Rockville, Md., said she was assaulted by those patrons for interjecting the conversation and telling them, “I support Donald Trump.”

The two women allegedly subsequently began attacking Rivera for sharing her political preferences, according to DC Metro Police. She sought medical attention from a Maryland hospital.

A video from the March 16 incident was released by Washington D.C. police showing the two suspects engaging with another bystander who was filming the entire episode.