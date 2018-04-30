Ronny Jackson out as president’s personal doctor: Source

Dr. Ronny Jackson, who recently withdrew his nomination for the secretary of Veterans Affairs amid swirling allegations against him, will not return to his role as President Donald Trump's personal doctor, a White House source confirmed to ABC News on Sunday.

Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, will rejoin the White House as a member of its medical unit staff, but the president’s current physician, former Navy officer Sean Conley, who took over the role in anticipation of Jackson's confirmation process, will remain as Trump's doctor, a White House source confirmed.

Politico was first to report the news.

Jackson was Trump's first pick to take over the top position in Veterans Affairs following the firing of David Shulkin after an internal investigation alleged he had misused taxpayer dollars.

The Associated Press

Jackson withdrew his nomination last week after current and former colleagues questioned his prescribing practices and leadership ability amid accusations that he over-prescribed pills and drank on the job.

Montana Sen. Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, collected the allegations, which included a claim that Jackson "got drunk and wrecked a government vehicle" at a Secret Service going-away party.

Jackson, who served as the White House physician in the past three administrations, denied those allegations and the White House released internal records on Friday that it says proves the allegations are not true.

The Secret Service said it has found "no information that would indicate the allegation is accurate" and no record of any incidents involving Jackson.

The Associated Press

Trump defended Jackson while during a campaign-style rally in Michigan over the weekend, calling him “fantastic” and a “high-quality individual.”

“It was sad because I watched Adm. Jackson, both a doctor and an admiral, high quality, but I watched him, and I suggested [him] because we're take care of our vets,” Trump said Saturday, noting that former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush also praised the doctor in the past. “But I will tell you, what Jon Tester did to this man is a disgrace.”

Trump did not disclose who he's considering to fill the vacant position, but he said he has "five great people" in mind.