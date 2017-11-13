Roy Moore has no intention of quitting his race for U.S. Senate in Alabama despite a swirling scandal involving accusations he assaulted a 14-year-old and pursued teenage girls when he was in his 30s. When asked on Sunday night whether Moore would step aside if President Trump were to ask him to, Moore's senior campaign adviser Brett Doster said: "No. Nothing is getting him out. He's not going anywhere."

Moore campaign officials say they are convinced a Washington Post story that made the allegations public is a political hit job and that forthcoming information Moore has been alluding to will show "this was leaked by political opponents and that the reporting was an overly aggressive attempt by the Washington Post to create a fictional story," said Doster. The campaign hopes to have this information out in the near future, he added.

Moore is facing allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl after The Washington Post published a story last week that included an interview with a woman who said she was assaulted in Moore's home when she was 14. The Post story also said that three other women told the paper Moore "pursued" them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and Moore was in his 30s.

The Post says its account of Moore's encounters with young women is based on interviews with "more than 30 people who said they knew Moore between 1977 and 1982," and tells ABC News that the story did not originate with Democrats or Moore's political opponents.

Moore has denied knowing the accuser and called the Post story "fake news." During an interview with Sean Hannity, he said he doesn't remember dating the three other women who said Moore pursued them when they were teenagers but also said, "If I did, you know, I'm not going to dispute anything."