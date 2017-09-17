Anthony Scaramucci was briefly the toast of the Beltway, and now it appears he's on way his way to being the toast of Tinsletown.

Actor Ryan Phillippe tweeted a photo Friday of himself with the former short-lived White House communications director, who refers to himself as "The Mooch."

"Mooch ado about nothing," Phillippe captioned the photo, which Scaramucci retweeted on Saturday.

In the black-and-white photo, snapped at the see-and-be seen West Hollywood, California, restaurant Craig's, Phillippe has his arm around Scaramucci, who's holding a glass of wine.

mooch ado about nothing pic.twitter.com/ufwrAGNYLA — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) September 15, 2017

Scaramucci's departure from the White House was announced on July 31, just six days after starting the job. The former Wall Street financier made headlines during his brief tenure for delivering a scathing, profanity-laced critique of former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus -- who resigned after Scaramucci's hiring -- and others to a reporter from The New Yorker. Sean Spicer also resigned as White House press secretary after Scaramucci's arrival.

And Phillippe, who has two children with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, is no stranger to Scaramucci's occupational rollercoaster.

"Too mooch too soon," the actor tweeted when Scaramucci left the White House.