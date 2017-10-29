Senator Ted Cruz desperately wants his beloved Houston Astros to win the World Series.

After all, the Republican lawmaker represents the Lone Star State.

But, he argues, considering what Mother Nature dumped on his state a couple of months ago, a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers would boost the morale of many of the state's residents.

"Tough loss tonight but we'll still win. After Harvey, a World Series win would be great for TX," Cruz tweeted Saturday, along with a photo of his wife, Heidi, after the Dodgers defeated the Astros 6-2.

W/ Heidi, cheering on @astros Tough loss tonight but we'll still win. After Harvey, a World Series win would be great for TX. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/Ngcxdesx46 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 29, 2017

While attending Game 3 on Friday, Cruz was joined by volunteers from Team Rubincon -- an organization which matches veterans with first responders -- who assisted with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston.

With a group of 20 volunteers from Team Rubicon at game 3 of #WorldSeries Thx for helping TX rebuild. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/C9Wf7suhPk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 28, 2017

As the Astros seek to win the World Series, Houston continues to rebuild from Harvey's devastating flooding. Some areas of the metropolitan area were inundated with more than 50 inches of rain in late August. Officials have estimated that more than 136,000 homes and structures were damaged during Harvey in Harris County, which includes Houston.

Nearly 100 people still remain in an American Red Cross shelter in Houston and nearly 9,000 families in Harris County who were displaced by Harvey are still living in hotels.

Cruz attended Game 4 on Saturday in Houston with his wife, and on Friday, he attended Game 3 in Houston with his father Rafael Cruz. "With my Dad, at game 3 of the #WorldSeries. #GoStros #HoustonStrong #EarnHistory," he tweeted, along with a photo of himself and his dad.

On both days, the senator wore an Astros polo shirt. His father wore an Astros baseball cap.