Speaker Paul Ryan: 'Minds are going to change' on Republican tax bill

House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed the criticism today that the Republicans' tax bill would benefit the wealthy over the middle-class.

Interested in Taxes? Add Taxes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Taxes news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"I think minds are going to change and I think people are going to change their view on this," Ryan, R-Wis., said on "Good Morning America" Wednesday as Republicans are on the verge of passing a massive rewrite of the tax code.

"We’re convinced that this is one of the key ingredients to fiscal discipline," he added.

The Senate passed the $1.5 trillion bill early Wednesday morning, 51-48, with the vote down party lines. The bill now heads back to the House to be re-voted on after the Senate parliamentarian found that three provisions of the measure violated a Senate budget rule.

The bill is expected to pass and land on President Donald Trump’s desk for him to sign.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.