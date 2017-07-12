House Speaker Paul Ryan says it’s “important” investigators “get to the bottom” of Donald Trump, Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, declaring “it is absolutely unacceptable that Russia, or any other country, but Russia meddled in our elections.”

“We have a special counsel that's doing an investigation over at [the] Justice Department. We have an investigation here in the House, we have an investigation in the Senate,” Ryan, R-Wis., said during a press conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill. “I think it's very important that these professionals in these committees do their jobs so that we can get to the bottom of all of this.”

Ryan refused to weigh in hypothetically on whether he’d accept a meeting under circumstances similar to the president’s son, son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort's June 9, 2016, meeting at Trump Tower with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya.

“Look, I'm not going into hypotheticals only because I think it's important that we get to the bottom of all of this,” Ryan said.

Asked if he'd take meeting with foreign source offering campaign info, @SpeakerRyan says "I'm not going to go into hypotheticals." pic.twitter.com/ONemfDJsYJ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 12, 2017

Ryan said he supported former FBI Director Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel in May.

“I think we need to let him and his team and our investigators here do their jobs and follow these leads ... wherever they may go, and follow the facts," Ryan said.

The House Speaker proclaimed he believes “in strong bold Russian sanctions,” but the reason for delay in the House on a new Russian sanctions bill is due to “a procedural concern” by Democrats.

Ryan and other House GOP leadership aides are pointing to House Democrats for blocking unanimous consent to send the bill back to the Senate. And Democrats say Republicans are undermining their minority rights and the institutional power of Congress by crafting the language to empower only the majority -- a shift from other sanctions bills, according to Democrats.

“We've never moved a bill on blue-slip issues on a partisan way. I want to keep that bipartisan,” Ryan said.

Ryan also hinted that the sanctions bill may not come to the floor without additional changes, due to “some policy issues with respect to making sure we don't actually inadvertently help Russian oligarchs and oil firms.”

An aide to the speaker did not immediately clarify the speaker’s specific concerns.