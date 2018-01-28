A top GOP senator and ally of President Donald Trump said he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller "is the best person to look at" whether the president may have tried to obstruct justice through any possible nterference with the Russia investigation.

"Mr. Mueller is the perfect guy to get to the bottom of all this," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told ABC News' "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday.

Graham was referring to questions around whether Trump's having considered firing Mueller last year may constitute obstruction of justice. Mueller leads the federal investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. election and possible ties to Trump associates.

"I have complete confidence in Mr. Mueller," Graham said.