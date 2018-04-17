Stephen Colbert poured himself a celebratory glass of wine on Monday as he reveled in the latest scandal to hit President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

It was revealed in court Monday that Cohen's unnamed third client was Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“This is crazy,” Colbert said. “Cohen only has two other clients, and all he does for them is pay off mistresses, which raises the obvious question: Who did Sean Hannity have sex with?

“Now, we don't know, and I can't prove this, but I think it's that football he's always holding it. Yeah, every commercial break, he's got his hands all over it,” he added.

Cohen -- who arranged a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election -- worked for three clients between 2017 and 2018: Donald Trump, former Republican National Committee Deputy Finance Chair Elliot Broidy and Hannity, Cohen’s legal team alleged Monday.

Broidy resigned from his post at the RNC on Friday after acknowledging making a $1.6 million payment to a model he impregnated.

Michael Cohen only has two other clients and all he does for them is pay off mistresses. Which raises the obvious question: Who did Sean Hannity have sex with? I think it’s that football. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/5VZpHbSzTE — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 17, 2018

It’s not yet clear which services Cohen may have provided Hannity, but Colbert says “it doesn't even matter.”

“What does matter is that Sean Hannity is out there every night defending Trump and Michael Cohen,” Colbert said Monday, before taking a seat and pouring himself a glass of wine. “How did Fox News let him on the air with this massive conflict of interest? Did he not tell them? Or did he tell them and they just ignored it?

“I'm going to go with the first one, because I know Sean Hannity, and delivering factual information is not his strong suit,” he joked.

Hannity addressed the allegations at the end of his show on Monday night.

CNN: “Michael Cohen has just disclosed in court, that the client who had requested to remain unnamed was Sean Hannity of Fox News.” #LSSC pic.twitter.com/eD4tz6OFld — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 17, 2018

"Let me set the record straight. Here's the truth. Michael Cohen never represented me in any legal manner. I never retained his services. I never received an invoice. I never paid Michael Cohen for legal fees,” Hannity said. “I did have occasional brief conversations with Michael Cohen -- he is a great attorney -- about legal questions I had.

"My questions exclusively focused on real estate," he added.