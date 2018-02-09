Sunday on ‘This Week’: Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway

Sunday on “This Week,” George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, amid fallout over the White House’s handling of domestic abuse allegations against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

Plus, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., who served as staff secretary in the Clinton White House, and former New Jersey governor and ABC News contributor Chris Christie discuss the White House’s handling of security clearances.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with former Obama senior adviser and director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics David Axelrod, Republican strategist and ABC News contributor Alex Castellanos, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, former Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy, and ABC News senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega.

