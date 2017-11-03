Sunday on 'This Week': Former DNC chair Donna Brazile

George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with former DNC Chair Donna Brazile on her new book “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-Ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and former Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr discuss the latest developments in the Mueller Russia investigation. And House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y. discuss the GOP’s tax plan.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with New York Times op-ed columnist Charles Blow, Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, former press secretary to Vice President Pence Marc Lotter, and Associated Press Washington bureau chief Julie Pace.

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.