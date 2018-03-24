Sunday on ‘This Week’: Mark Kelly, Adm. Mike Mullen and Stephen Hadley

Following Saturday’s protests across the country, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with participants of the “March For Our Lives” rally, as well as supporters on both sides of the gun control debate, including Mark Kelly, co-founder of Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence.

Plus, former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen and Bush National Security Adviser Stephen Hadley discuss the latest White House staff shake-up and the potential impact on national security.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, including three lawsuits against the president over alleged affairs and sexual misconduct, with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, FiveThirtyEight Senior Political Writer Perry Bacon Jr., Christian Broadcasting Network Chief Political Correspondent David Brody, and Bloomberg News White House Correspondent Shannon Pettypiece.

