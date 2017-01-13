With less than a week until President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, come to “This Week” Sunday.

Plus, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Chair of the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee, former Obama chief ethics lawyer Norman Eisen and former George W. Bush chief ethics lawyer Richard Painter discuss Trump’s plans to cut ties with his business interests.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher, author of the new book “A Black Man in the White House,” Republican strategist and CNBC contributor Sara Fagen, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News contributor and Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol, and editor and publisher of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel.

See the whole political picture, Sunday on “This Week.”

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.