Following President Trump’s announcement on deploying the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border wall, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz discusses immigration policy with White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser Thomas Bossert.

Plus, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R- S.C. weighs in on the tariff proposals coming from the White House, as well as new sanctions on Russia and the future of embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, host of NPR/WAMU’s “1A” Joshua Johnson, and McClatchy White House Correspondent Franco Ordoñez.

