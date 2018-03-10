Sunday on ‘This Week’: White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl goes one-on-one with White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah, Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes discusses President Trump’s plan to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, Democratic Strategist Donna Brazile and Axios National Political Reporter Jonathan Swan.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.