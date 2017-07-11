Tracking the events described in Donald Trump Jr.'s email chain

Jul 11, 2017, 4:43 PM ET
PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Gilbert, Ariz. in this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo.PlayMatt York/AP, File
Donald Trump Jr. released a series of screenshots Tuesday purporting to show a chain of emails he exchanged last year with an associate, Rob Goldstone.

According to the messages, Goldstone, a British music producer, was attempting to arrange a meeting with a Russian attorney who claimed to have incriminating information about Hillary Clinton.

The news is the latest in a series of developments surrounding the president’s son and the meeting he held with the Russian lawyer, which Trump Jr. initially claimed had to do with U.S. adoption law.

Here is a timeline of the events described in the emails, which Trump Jr. released, he said, “to be totally transparent.”

Goldstone -- as well as Aras Agalarov, who are also mentioned in the emails -- have not offered public comments on the matter.