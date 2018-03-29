Trevor Noah: New VA boss ‘deserves a reward’ after seeing Trump naked

Comedian Trevor Noah congratulated President Donald Trump's personal doctor on being nominated to succeed the outgoing Veterans Affairs secretary on Wednesday, saying he "deserves a reward" for seeing the president naked.

"Yep, President Trump has fired his secretary of Veterans Affairs," Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” said in his opening monologue. "And he's replaced him with the official White House doctor, the man who gave Trump his presidential physical.

"I guess Trump was probably like, 'Anyone who's seen me naked deserves a reward ... it was either this promotion or paying him $130,000. And I'm never doing that again.'"

Noah, who compared the White House's turnover rate to the "throne of Wakanda," said there's only one Trump official whose job is safe: White House Press secretary -- and "living side-eye emoji" -- Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"There's probably only one person who is never going to get fired, and it's the woman who is out there consistently defending the president," Noah said. "Yeah. She's formidable. She's calculating. And most importantly, she's not this guy" -- cut to a photo of Sean Spicer.

Trump announced the White House's latest high-profile departure in a pair of tweets on Wednesday after he fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and nominated Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson to replace him.

Jackson, who served as the White House physician in the past three administrations, made headlines in January when he deemed Trump to be in "excellent" health, despite his love of fast food and soda.

"I told the president if he'd had a better diet over the last 20 years he could have lived to be 200 years old," Jackson told reporters in a White House briefing. Trump "has incredibly good genes -- it's just the way God made him."