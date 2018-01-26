President Donald Trump defended his “America First” policy agenda on center stage Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, telling business and political leaders the United States “is open for business.”

“Now is the perfect time to bring your business, your jobs, your investments to the United States,” he said. “When the United States grows, so does the world.”

Trump also said the international system “needs to be fair ... unfair trade undermines us all.”

Calling on other countries to work together in the fight against ISIS and to address North Korea’s nuclear program, Trump said “our common security requires everyone to contribute their fair share.”

The first president to attend Davos since Bill Clinton, Trump was politely received, though some attendees in the audience booed when he criticized media coverage of his administration in a brief question and answer session following his speech.

“It wasn't until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be,” he said.