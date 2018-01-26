Trump addresses business leaders at Davos: 'Now is the time to invest in the future of America'

Jan 26, 2018, 9:04 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump attends the speech of the founder of the forum, Klaus Schwab, during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2018.
President Donald Trump defended his “America First” policy agenda on center stage Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, telling business and political leaders the United States “is open for business.”

“Now is the perfect time to bring your business, your jobs, your investments to the United States,” he said. “When the United States grows, so does the world.”

PHOTO: President Donald Trump delivers a speech next to Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2018.Denis Balibouse/Reuters
President Donald Trump delivers a speech next to Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2018.

Trump also said the international system “needs to be fair ... unfair trade undermines us all.”

Calling on other countries to work together in the fight against ISIS and to address North Korea’s nuclear program, Trump said “our common security requires everyone to contribute their fair share.”

The first president to attend Davos since Bill Clinton, Trump was politely received, though some attendees in the audience booed when he criticized media coverage of his administration in a brief question and answer session following his speech.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump, right, attends a music performance prior to his speech during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2018. Markus Schreiber/AP
President Donald Trump, right, attends a music performance prior to his speech during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2018.

“It wasn't until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be,” he said.

