Ex-Trump aide on 'bus to crazy town' with plans to defy Mueller, Colbert says

Sam Nunberg, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, is driving a "bus to crazy town" if he thinks it's a good idea to defy U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's subpoena, Stephen Colbert said Monday night.

"You know Mueller can arrest you, right? That's like saying 'Eat me' to Hannibal Lecter. Doesn't work out well. Doesn't have a happy ending for you," Colbert, host of "The Late Show," said in his monologue Monday.

I think all of our feelings about Nunberg’s call-in were best summed up by this face. #TapperFace pic.twitter.com/kVzh5yKLAs — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 6, 2018

Colbert made the comments just hours after Nunberg gave multiple interviews about his plans to defy Mueller's subpoena to appear before the grand jury this week as a part of the ongoing Russia investigation.

"Nunberg took over cable news like a car chase. He was on MSNBC at 2:45 p.m., CNN at 3:30 p.m., CNN again at 4:00 p.m.," Colbert said. "I believe at 5:00 p.m he called into HGTV to incriminate himself on 'Flip or Flop.'"

"I'm pretty sure, after Mueller gets through with him," Colbert joked, "it's going to be flip."

Sam Nunberg: "Donald Trump won this election on his own. He campaigned his ass of. And there is nobody who hates him more than me.." I don’t know about that. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/hTog1hBXxP — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 6, 2018

Nunberg met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team earlier this month for a closed-door interview for a conversation described at the time, according to a source with direct knowledge, as focusing on Nunberg’s time working for then businessman Donald Trump.

Nunberg also alluded to possible wrongdoing on Trump’s part during the campaign, saying the then-candidate may have done something during the election.

The White House has denied those claims.