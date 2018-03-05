Trump says he will build US embassy in Jerusalem for $250,000

President Donald Trump said the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem will cost $250,000 in a meeting at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Trump said his staff told him it would cost $1 billion but that he said they would do it for $250,000.

"We're gonna have it built very inexpensively but very quickly. They put an order in front of my desk last week for a billion dollars. I said, a billion? What's that for? We're gonna build an embassy we're not gonna spend a billion dollars. And we're actually doing that for about $250,000 so check that out, now its temporary but it'll be very nice," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

ABC News has reached out to the White House for clarification and to confirm the amount.

He announced in December that the administration will move the embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. It is a decision that has been met by praise — and criticism – from leaders around the world.

“Jerusalem was a wonderful thing. And I know it was very much appreciated” Trump said. “That was a decision that I had to make. Many presidents were discussing whether or not to make that decision and they promised it in campaigns, but were never able to do what they should have done. So I was able to do it.”

Netanyahu praised Trump’s decision.

“Other leaders talked about it,” Netanyahu said. “But you did it.”

Trump added that he plans to visit the new embassy in Jerusalem.

