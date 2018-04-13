Trump, Cohen spoke Friday as feds look into seized recordings, sources say

Sources tell ABC News President Donald Trump spoke Friday with his personal attorney Michael Cohen who, according to court documents, has been under criminal investigation for months, largely centered on his business dealings. Sources say Cohen still remains Trump's attorney.

Federal agents who raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room this week seized recordings, sources familiar with the raid tell ABC News.

Sources say Cohen was known to record conversations with reporters so he could show them to Trump in order to deal with reporters on certain stories. Cohen was known to record other types of discussions and communications too, which sources say, could include communications with Trump. The contents or details of the recordings seized is not clear.

As ABC previously reported, agents were hunting for records tied to secret deals with alleged mistresses, media organizations and the 2016 presidential campaign, according to two sources who are familiar with the warrant and detailed its contents.

Cohen has not commented to ABC News about the criminal investigation.

The New York Times first reported the phone call between Trump and Cohen.

Sources said, according to the warrant, investigators sought records related to Cohen’s interactions with adult-film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had a one-night stand with Trump in 2006, and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims they had a 10-month affair from 2006 to 2007. Both women said they had consensual relationships with Trump long before he was elected president. Trump has denied their accusations. Investigators also sought records related to Cohen’s interactions with Trump campaign officials during the 2016 election cycle, according to the sources. Sources told ABC News that investigators were also searching for records of any discussions Cohen held about the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape released in October 2016 in which Trump can be heard bragging to host Billy Bush in 2005 that "when you're a star" women let men "do anything," including "grab them by the p----."

The tape jolted the campaign and forced the Republican nominee to apologize in a publicly televised message from Trump Tower. Early Monday morning, FBI agents carried out a raid on the home, offices and hotel room of the president’s longtime personal counsel. Cohen told ABC News the operation was "respectful" and "courteous,” but the agents carted away documents and Cohen’s electronic devices. On Wednesday, Cohen told ABC News: “I just want my stuff back.”