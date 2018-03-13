Trump 'very happy' about GOP finding of 'no collusion' in Russia investigation

As he left for California Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he was "very happy" with the conclusion reached by Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee that there is “no evidence of collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

“We're very happy with the decision by the House Intelligence Committee saying there was absolutely no collusion with respect to Russia,” Trump said. "I understand they're going to be releasing hundreds of pages of proof and evidence. We are very, very happy with that decision."

"It was a powerful decision that left no doubt. I want to thank the House Intelligence Committee and all the people involved."

His comments Tuesday echoed his Monday night tweet.

THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE HAS, AFTER A 14 MONTH LONG IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION, FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION OR COORDINATION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA TO INFLUENCE THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

But the investigation is far from over.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says Democrats are going to continue investigating.

"By ending its oversight role in the only authorized investigation in the House, the Majority has placed the interests of protecting the President over protecting the country, and history will judge its actions harshly," he said in a statement obtained by ABC News Monday.

Trump has repeatedly and publicly criticized almost everyone involved in the Russia investigation, including special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump has went as far as demanding Mueller be removed from his position as special counsel.

The man overseeing Mueller's probe is once again speaking out in Mueller's defense.

In an exclusive interview with USA Today, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he sees no “justification in terminating special counsel” Mueller from his investigation into Russia’s interference with U.S. elections despite criticism from the White House.

"The special counsel is not an unguided missile," he told USA Today.

This is not the first time the deputy attorney general has jumped to Mueller’s defense. Last December, Rosenstein appeared before the House Judiciary Committee touting Mueller as an “ideal choice” for special counsel.

"I think it would be very difficult... for anybody to find somebody better qualified for this job," Rosenstein said before the committee. "Director Mueller has, throughout his lifetime, been a dedicated and respected and heroic public servant."

Despite Trump’s repeated criticism, White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah told ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday he believes the president still “intends to” meet with special counsel Mueller under oath.