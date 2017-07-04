President Donald Trump will hold an official bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Friday on the sidelines of G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

According to a spokesperson for the White House, the Trump-Putin meeting will be a "normal bilateral meeting."

The White House has not released details on what Trump will discuss with his Russian counterpart.

Dimitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, told reporters that it will be a “full-fledged, seated” bilateral meeting.

Trump’s national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, told reporters last week that there's "no specific agenda."

"It’s really going to be whatever the president wants to talk about,” McMaster said.

The Kremlin released a statement Monday in which it said Putin will demand the return of two diplomatic compounds seized by the United States -- sanctions placed on Russia by former President Obama in 2016 following Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump and Putin have spoken over the phone three times since Trump took office, but this is the first face-to-face meeting between them.

A special counsel and congressional investigators are currently examining whether members of Trump's campaign colluded with Russian officials ahead of the 2016 election.

ABC News' Tanya Stukalova and Ali Rogin contributed to this report.