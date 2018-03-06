The host of "The Daily Show" said Donald Trump should win an award for the "best original way to destroy an economy" for the president's plan to impose a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum.

"Even if it's bad policy, America could be headed for a trade war which, to be honest, of all the wars we thought Trump could get us into -- I mean, nuclear war, race war -- a trade war is like the least bad option," Trevor Noah said Monday.

"Of all the wars we thought Trump could get us into… nuclear war… race war… a trade war is the least bad option." https://t.co/WPAIEZu1VM — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 6, 2018

He went on to explain why the European Union's plan to retaliate with new taxes on U.S. goods, including Harley Davidson motorcycles, bourbon and Levi's jeans, wouldn't be enough to phase Trump.

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

"You're not hurting Trump by threatening Jim Beam and Levi's. Trump never touched alcohol and he doesn't exactly have what we call jeans [butt]," Noah joked. "You'd think Trump getting all the bad Yelp reviews on the tariff idea would make him think twice. Joke's on you, he doesn't think once."

Even when Trump gets the problem right, his solutions are out of whack. #BetweenTheScenes pic.twitter.com/97wcDVV84o — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 6, 2018

Trump responded to the EU's threats over the weekend by vowing to target European automakers, and on Monday said he had no plans of "backing down."

"No, we're not backing down," Trump said at an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We've had a very bad deal with Mexico, a very bad deal with Canada -- it's called NAFTA. For many years, NAFTA's been a disaster."