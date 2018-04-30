UK man barred from driving after misusing Tesla's 'Autopilot' function

A driver in the United Kingdom was barred from driving for 18 months after he switched on his Tesla's Autopilot function and hopped into the passenger seat, leaving the steering wheel and pedals unattended, local police said.

Last May, a witness filmed Bhavesh Patel, 39, lounging with his hands behind his head as his Tesla S 60 drove past at an estimated 40 mph.

Man pleads guilty to dangerous driving after switching on his car's autopilot and moving over to the passenger seat while travelling along the M1 near #HemelHempstead: https://t.co/GrKppSLVZT pic.twitter.com/JPYgk9eyDM — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) April 27, 2018

Patel later admitted to police that his actions were "silly," adding that the car was "amazing" and bemoaning that he was the "unlucky one who got caught," officers reported.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, and was sentenced to 10 days rehabilitation plus 100 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 18 months.

"What Patel did was grossly irresponsible and could have easily ended in tragedy," the investigating police officer said in a statement, adding that Tesla's Autopilot is "in no way a substitute for a competent motorist."

Following a spate of accidents involving autopilot in the United States, Tesla has stressed that the feature is "intended for use only with a fully attentive driver."

When Autopilot detects that a driver's hands have left the wheel, the system sends out a series of visual and audio alerts warning him to take control. The frequency of alerts depends on a variety of factors, from vehicle speed to camera visibility. If the driver doesn't comply, eventually, the vehicle will gradually come to a stop and turn on the hazard lights.