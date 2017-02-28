VA Secretary David Shulkin chosen as designated survivor

Feb 28, 2017, 9:15 PM ET
PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2107, that he will nominate Shulkin as Veterans Affairs secretary.PlayEvan Vucci/AP Photo
WATCH David Shulkin: Everything You Need to Know

Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin has been selected as tonight's designated survivor, according to a senior administration official.

Shulkin will be moved to an undisclosed location during President Donald Trump's speech tonight to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill.

Typically chosen by the president's chief-of-staff, the designated survivor would be left to run the country if a disaster were to wipe out the entire presidential line of succession.

What to know about the president's 'designated survivor'

Everything you need to know about new VA Secretary David Shulkin

According to historians, picking a designated survivor dates back to the 1960s, when the nation was afraid of a nuclear attack.