Video shows nighttime raid by Afghan and US special forces that killed ISIS commander

Rarely-seen new video released by the Department of Defense shows Afghan and U.S. special operations forces conducting a nighttime raid that resulted in the death of an ISIS-K commander and one other terrorist.

According to the Pentagon, the raid, conducted by Afghan Special Security Forces and U.S. Special Operators on March 26 and 27, occurred in the isolated village of Mughul located in Jowzjan province in northern Afghanistan.

ISIS-K, which stands for ISIS-Khorasan, is the branch of the terrorist group operating in Afghanistan.

"The tactical defeat of ISIS-K fighters in Jowzjan is the most recent in a series of Afghan and U.S. [special operations forces] counterterrorism successes targeting ISIS-K in northern Afghanistan this year," the Pentagon said.

This month alone, U.S. and Afghan special operations forces have targeted more than a dozen ISIS-K fighters and commanders through ground raids and airstrikes.

On March 16, a U.S. strike killed ISIS-K platoon commanders Omair and Abu Samaya in neighboring Sar-e Pul province. An Afghan Special Security Forces raid in Jowzjan later that night killed thirteen additional fighters.

"ISIS-K is unable to take root in Afghanistan, relying on exploiting tribal rivalries for short-term allegiance and external support for fighters, equipment and financing," DoD said.

The U.S. has approximately 14,000 troops in Afghanistan.