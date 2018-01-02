11-year-old's letter to Hillary Clinton gets attention of Chelsea Clinton

More
The former first daughter reached out to the student's family after hearing what happened.
1:09 | 02/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 11-year-old's letter to Hillary Clinton gets attention of Chelsea Clinton
It was a lie and I'm looking and I'm like pain. New rules as safe as I. I'm skiing yes my wound I thought it was funny place all my little girl get upset start cracked. I'm not gonna argue listen. It's just have to accept his apology mom I absolutely don't think that he should lose your you should get in trouble or an honest mistake. Stupid mistake one shouldn't happen. And. I think that's awesome I think that that is the most amazing thing that could've happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52772514,"title":"11-year-old's letter to Hillary Clinton gets attention of Chelsea Clinton","duration":"1:09","description":"The former first daughter reached out to the student's family after hearing what happened.","url":"/Politics/video/11-year-olds-letter-hillary-clinton-attention-chelsea-52772514","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.