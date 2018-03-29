-
Now Playing: Sanders struggles when pressed on police shootings of African Americans
-
Now Playing: Sanders 'not going to get into a hypothetical' on Trump deposition
-
Now Playing: Former Disney Channel star joins White House press team
-
Now Playing: David Shulkin is out as the head of the VA
-
Now Playing: Sacramento city council meeting abruptly adjourned for safety reasons
-
Now Playing: Census decision could cost states a House seat
-
Now Playing: Census to include controversial question on citizenship status
-
Now Playing: Trump not punching back on Stormy Daniels because he 'has a country to run'
-
Now Playing: New Jersey lawmakers approve 6 gun safety bills
-
Now Playing: US expels 60 Russian intelligence officers in response to ex-spy's poisoning
-
Now Playing: Raj Shah: 'There's nothing to corroborate her claim'
-
Now Playing: GOP Rep. Ryan Costello to retire, boosting Democratic hopes of taking his House seat
-
Now Playing: March for Our Lives teens hope to start 'open discussion'
-
Now Playing: March for Our Lives goes down Pennsylvania Avenue
-
Now Playing: McDougal on alleged Trump affair: 'Somebody's lying, and I can tell you, it's not me'
-
Now Playing: Trump officials who have left the White House
-
Now Playing: Who is H.R. McMaster?
-
Now Playing: President Trump threatens to veto $1.3 trillion spending bill
-
Now Playing: Who is John Bolton?
-
Now Playing: Trump vents anger after signing $1.3 trillion spending bill