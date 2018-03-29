Transcript for All 22 women in Senate blast leaders over 'inaction on sexual harassment in Congress

All 22 women in the senate have signed a bipartisan letter calling for debate on legislation to help victims of sexual harassment and discrimination for working congress. The letter was directed to senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and minority leader Chuck Schumer. Expressed deep disappointment that the senate has failed to act. Schumer says he strongly agrees they should quickly take up the legislation the house office says the bill is being marked Don but couldn't say when it would be completed.

