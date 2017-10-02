Transcript for 91-Year-Old WWII Veteran Receives Purple Heart 70 Years Later

An incredible honor semi two years in the making a former marine. Who fought in the battle on Iwo jima deaths is finally getting the purple heart. It's just an amazing story Lee Anderson from California was just nineteen years old when he met went to battle during World War II man. On day 21 in the battle he would you where he was injured when a munitions exploded nearby now. Seven decades later at the age of 91 Anderson finally being recognized. Are someday but note that night shift as the greatest singer is that I'm glad. I got everybody got it done. Thank you want to know the story behind this it was his children who helped make this happen after coming of course his medical history and discharge papers and they said you know what. We have got to get to the army not deserve a thank you for your service amazing just amazing just to see his face so happy.

