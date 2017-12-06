9th Circuit Appeals Court largely upholds block on Trump's revised travel ban

More
This is the second version of President Donald Trump's travel ban.
0:17 | 06/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 9th Circuit Appeals Court largely upholds block on Trump's revised travel ban

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47995088,"title":"9th Circuit Appeals Court largely upholds block on Trump's revised travel ban ","duration":"0:17","description":"This is the second version of President Donald Trump's travel ban. ","url":"/Politics/video/9th-circuit-appeals-court-largely-upholds-block-trumps-47995088","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.