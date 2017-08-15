ABC News asks Trump if 'alt-left,' white supremacists are on same moral plane

"You had a group on one side and you had a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs and it was vicious and it was horrible. And it was a horrible thing to watch," President Trunk answered ABC News' Mary Bruce.
0:29 | 08/15/17

Are you putting with your calling on the left and white supremacists on the C moral plane. I'm not putting anybody in a moral plane when I'm saying is this you had a group on one side that you had a group and the other and they came at each other with clubs and was vicious and it was horrible. And it was a horrible thing to watch. But there is another side. There was a group on this site you can call on the left you've just called on the left that came. Violently attacking the other group C you can say what you want but that's the way it is.

{"id":49238026,"title":"ABC News asks Trump if 'alt-left,' white supremacists are on same moral plane","duration":"0:29","description":"\"You had a group on one side and you had a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs and it was vicious and it was horrible. And it was a horrible thing to watch,\" President Trunk answered ABC News' Mary Bruce.","url":"/Politics/video/abc-news-asks-trump-alt-left-white-supremacists-49238026","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
