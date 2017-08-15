Transcript for ABC News asks Trump if 'alt-left,' white supremacists are on same moral plane

Are you putting with your calling on the left and white supremacists on the C moral plane. I'm not putting anybody in a moral plane when I'm saying is this you had a group on one side that you had a group and the other and they came at each other with clubs and was vicious and it was horrible. And it was a horrible thing to watch. But there is another side. There was a group on this site you can call on the left you've just called on the left that came. Violently attacking the other group C you can say what you want but that's the way it is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.