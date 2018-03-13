ABC News' Tom Llamas talks to Democratic congressional candidate Lamb on election day

Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb brings his grandmother to vote in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
0:57 | 03/13/18

ABC News' Tom Llamas talks to Democratic congressional candidate Lamb on election day
So have you pretty amazing experience there. Taking your grammar inappropriate there was. So I have a question this race is so tight it's been historically of registry. Do you think it's because people really like you wouldn't think the really upset with the press. Hopefully it's because they like me and they believe what I told them that. Our every one of them part. That seems to have work we've done in person not over the Airways.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":53723318,"title":"ABC News' Tom Llamas talks to Democratic congressional candidate Lamb on election day","duration":"0:57","description":"Democratic congressional candidate Conor Lamb brings his grandmother to vote in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.","url":"/Politics/video/abc-news-tom-llamas-talks-democratic-congressional-candidate-53723318","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
