Transcript for New acting FBI chief pushes back on WH assertion that rank and file had lost confidence in Comey

We've heard in the news that that claims that character call me had. Had lost the confidence. Rank and file FBI employees. You've been there for 21 years in your opinion. Is it accurate that the rank and file no longer supporter director cone. No sir that is not accurate I can tell you sir that. I worked very very closely with director coming from the moment he started at the FBI that was his executive assistant director of national security at that time. And worked for him. Running the Washington field office and of course that served as deputy for the last year. I can tell you that I hold director Komi in the absolute highest regard have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity. And it is been. The greatest privilege and honor of my professional life to work with him. I can tell you also that director Komi enjoyed broad support. Within the FBI. And still does to this de we are large organization. We are 36500. People across this country across this globe. We have the diversity of opinions about many things. But I can confidently tell you. That the majority the vast majority of FBI employees. Enjoyed a deep. And positive connection. To director. Thank you for your candor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.