Transcript for New acting FBI chief vows to speak up if White House tries to impede Russia probe

I understand that many people tune in today. Are hopeful will focus solely on the Russian investigation. Of their involvement and our elections. Let me disappoint everybody up for a while the committee certainly views Russian intervention. In our elections as a significant threat. The purpose of today's hearing. Is to review and highlight the extent to the extent possible. The ranges. Of threats that we face as a nation directorate cape. Welcome to the table in into the for a. The president's firing. Of FBI director coming. Tuesday night was a shocking development. The timing of director comedies dismissal. To me in too many members on this committee on both sides say. Is especially troubling for many people. Including myself. It's hard to avoid the conclusion of the president's decision. To remove director comb was related to this investigation. And that. That is truly unacceptable. We were scheduled to hear track or hear directly from director called me today in open session. We and the American people. Exposed to hear straight from the individual responsible for the FBI investigation. We anticipated asking director coming a series of questions. About his actions. In the actions of the FBI in terms of looking into. Which trump associates if any. And some of their actions. During the campaign as it relates. The Russians. However president Trump's actions this week cost us an opportunity to get at the truth. At least for today. The director director called me tell the president he was not the subject of an investigation. So I can't comment. On any conversations. The director may have had with the president mr. McKay for as long as you are acting FBI director. You commit to in forming this committee. But any effort to interfere with the FBI's ongoing investigation. Into links between Russia and trump campaign. I absolutely do you. Has the dismissal mr. Connolly in any way impeded in erupted stopped. Or negatively impacted. Any of the work any investigation or anything ongoing projects. At the federal bureau of investigations. As you know senator. In the work of the men and women of the FBI continues despite any. Changes in circumstance any decisions. So there has been no effort to impede our investigation today. Quite simply puts are you cannot stop. The men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing protecting the American people upholding the constitution.

