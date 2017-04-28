AG Sessions vows to 'hammer' MS-13 street gang

More
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged federal resources to crack down on the New York gang.
1:59 | 04/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for AG Sessions vows to 'hammer' MS-13 street gang

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47087140,"title":"AG Sessions vows to 'hammer' MS-13 street gang","duration":"1:59","description":"U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged federal resources to crack down on the New York gang.","url":"/Politics/video/ag-sessions-vows-hammer-ms-13-street-gang-47087140","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.