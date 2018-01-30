Transcript for Ahead of State of the Union, lawmakers weigh in on state of Congress

As the president gets ready to outlined. How he describes his state of the union how would you describe the state congress. And congress is much stronger place and she really on the longer this is the most productive congress had modern history the number of bills who keeps the state congress. Partisan. Unfortunately. Say the congresswoman. Lately that it. Voters in every two years you know they vote. All the house and serves in the but it's early there will be interest in his statement congress giving him over him. How would you describe the state of congress. Have come up. You know we got some things done you throw up more. Deceive the congress. Is dysfunctional. But hopeful as we begin. Hopefully at different kind you're when we can address. Dreamer issues. Budgeted yankees. Infrastructure.

