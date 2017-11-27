Transcript for Al Franken addresses allegations against him

Senator Al Franken returns to work today for the first time since his sexual misconduct scandal. Here's what he said over the weekend about what happened and what's next. Take a look. I am -- embarrassed and ashamed of -- of -- of -- some of what has come out. The picture that was -- that was inexcusable. Have you ever placed a hand on a woman's butt? I take thousands and thousands of pictures. Sometimes in crowded and chaotic situations. I can't say I haven't done that. I have a long way back to win back the trust of the people of Minnesota. Well. I mean it's -- sometimes it's hard not to have your hand in somebody's butt because you're like, right up against them. And people are taking pictures. People come up and they do this. Can I take a picture? Oh, my god, hi. Thousands of pictures. I take thousands of pictures for people. Sometimes you think, oh, my god, is that my hand, oh, my god! Ooh, ooh! What do you do? You have to differentiate between obnoxious behavior and perverts. You can't put them in the same category as the Roy Moore character stalking the malls. There's a difference. I think we have to make clear that there are differences. Whether he should resign or not sup to the parties. I don't know. Interestingly, when you say that, which I agree. There's a spectrum to the offenses, you have to look at them that way. It doesn't minimize the voice of the victim in any of them. They're all bad. It doesn't mean you put them all in the same bucket in regard to what happens next. You ask yourself what can you sit with comfortably. I'm not okay ever before Roy Moore. I wasn't before for other reasons. His views on lgbt are -- he compared it with having sex with a cow. I think the fact that he's apologized, I think, is important. If you are the victim of the butt grab, and that, to you, makes you feel victimized, I think -- I don't think there's a real false equivalency there. I think it depends on the woman. They're all victims. To call for everyone to be fired, to never come back. Don't you think there are -- That's what I mean. I think what's -- over the weekend, Lena Dunham kamt out because one of her writers was accused of sexually assaulting people. She said, I believe in holding up the people that have filled my world with love. The problem is when you get into this place where your icons, loved ones, people that are politically like-minded like you, do bad things. All of us at the table have someone who love and admire pip was heart broken when I found out everything general Petraeus did what he had done. Bad things happen. Good people do bad things. I think with Lena Dunham, she's been such a feminist. An icon of millennial whatever to some people, I think you come out and say, the first thing I do is hold people up that held me up. General Petraeus kept my brother safe in Afghanistan. But I was still like, he did a disgusting thing. Lena Dunham went so far as to say, these accusers fall between the 3% of false reporting. She went so far as to say, I don't believe you. And I do think, as women, with E need to support each other. And, you know, a butt grab may feel the same way to you as a further assault. Soy think -- So here's the -- the -- bug in this particular ointment. When you're at these places and you know, I get touched a lot. You do. I get touched a lot. And people are not looking to grab my butt. Sometimes they -- but they want to get in the picture. They don't realize that their hands. That their hand is on my butt. So, you know -- I know that. And because I've -- I've had all this experience with it. Yeah. I know the difference between somebody grabbing my butt. And somebody whose hand is resting -- so I -- I -- I don't -- I don't know. Because, this one can go either way. Him talking about this -- We were talking about "Time's" person of the year. I think it is going to be women, like, #me too. There has been this intense, like -- It's a watershed moment. What is the kree tier wra? Somebody who has changed the world? Most influential. To me, it's Kim Jong-un. He was a or prop he's a horror. He's changing the world with his nuclear capabilities. We can't deny the water, as sunny said, the watershed moment women are having right now. I agree with that, too. But in terms of the world. Maybe it's all of it. Maybe it's just boxes. Because this has been such an insane -- I don't know. Maybe. But maybe the it's just all of it. Maybe it's just everything that's happened. Let -- I don't mind that. I don't mind that. Because that is -- women and this and talking and -- all of these things, Kim Jong, have all gone to move our world in another direction. So, we'll see. But, you ne what, "Time "? We'll hang and wait and see what

