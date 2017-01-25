Transcript for Analysis of President Trump's Inaugural Address

So much to discuss let's get right into it weird line. Right today it was on the on the couch with us now welcome to you always great to see you. Like right back at you just for those of us you're just tuning in now authorized this along with Amy Holmes is a conservative commentator and Leslie Cunningham in Washington Post. And with us from Washington. News. Written so that's Anderson otherwise known as the notorious and say. You glad to bring an end and I knew it I knew it was coming and Dan Harris alongside. And was here at ABC news papers in New York. So let me start with you can't it can't say. I guess that the term that seemed designed to resonate from this speech was America first. Would you of that of that. And yet that haven't yet seen that his advisors it's her telegraphed before this means that this is going to be the thing that he would hit on. Until it was no surprise that this was a theme that was woven throughout the speech it was a phrase he repeated many times. Talked about how both economically in terms of foreign policy everything that we do under current administration he's going to put America first. And was speaking to a lot of folks that feel that they have not been put first. In the last couple of years that that Washington has put itself first that we have put themselves earth. Or put the interest that may be other nation's first. And and he's really trying to speak to those folks he mentioned number of times the forgotten man. There were times when his speech sort of felt like it Billy Joel's Allentown I love Billy dole and I kept thinking about that song when he talk about the factories are closed. That he was promising we're gonna reopen its lofty promises. That he certainly both had a speech that was served our own you know use that phrase of near the carnage to describe the way he sees things now but. Also with the vision of helping these folks the old remembered again and view as he said at the end make America great again. And there's Hillary Clinton leaving the platform on a day that I think it's safe to say he did not think would go like this variety your reaction to that speech. Well yes first of all I don't think Donald Trump expected it to go like this you'll remember that during this inauguration speech he talked. Glowingly about the peaceful transfer of power which we are gifted with the US but. In the last debate he said that he wasn't sure whether or not he would agree to a peaceful transition of power. He said I'll look at it at the time. So this is really something I don't think. That our president the 45 president of the US Donald Trump expected to win this election. Now that he has he is putting innocently. Largely high net worth individuals and when he's talking about trade his pick for commerce Wilbur Ross has offshore 2700 jobs. So I think that there are very mixed messages coming between. The clear rhetoric of president Donald Trump both in his campaign and now it during the inauguration about putting America first. Dealing with trade but then his two aces. The people to help him steer this administration do not reflect popular they were both reflect the real. Fiscal elitism and not necessarily looking up for the American public so we shall see. And me for you to take away from that the take away Jake you Kristin about major themes and particularly when you think you'll. Never be ignored again. And that fits with speech that was being targeted toward the middle class average American voters voters who voted for mr. trump. We heard this inaugural speech many of the themes that he addressed on the campaign trail he talks about law order. Industrial policy factories there that have. Should their jobs overseas talking about border. Border security vacuum up in his inaugural speech and even out of it it seemed he touched upon pro life issues when he said that. And that everyone has the right guy and an all this so I thought these are familiar themes from mr. trump. That we heard of the campaign trail at. You know we'll see it in his presidency in the application implementation. If these promises to do great basket middle but what are. That when he got to vote you will never be ignored again in the forgotten people aren't there other communities. That. Feel that they too have been forgotten and didn't necessarily vote for don't they. Certainly. But he's also talking about the fact that Hillary Clinton didn't vet visit Wisconsin wants. After she leaves and became her party's nominee. That she took as they say the blue wall. For granted and those states Michigan Pennsylvania Wisconsin they flipped four salty trump we've also mentioned a 188 counties after. Oh excuse me out of roughly 3100 counties. They flipped from Obama's support to Donald Trump's support I think you heard that in his inaugurals. Here's Elizabeth Warren the senator from Massachusetts of this difference critic Donald Trump I would imagine you'll continue. Doing that knowingly just bring you win. For you as a reporter what was the headline out of some now fronts. First speech as president. Well I think so having studied the American hesitancy in in this project it did for the Washington and its. Part of what I was listening more wary pack. Period and apparently traffic and where he sort of veered off the traditional script. And it's need to you know the first half of his address sounded a lot like Ronald Reagan and Reagan at the famous line about how. Government isn't the solution to the problem it is the problem. They're they're act that that certainly has turned against it heats and then the second half I thought ones. Uniquely tram man. Again that every American harness it out to me in he painted a weaker. Portrait and I think we've seen really you know most other presidents teens. But also an art shortest speeches with about sixteen minutes long it's. I am you know that's the shortest and start something you questioned 2001. It's it's on the short side tracked and eat it sure he's up to that problem and get back. I think kind of point out Latin in the things we've we've touched already some of the themes he raised sensitive litany of problems America have to solve. Is reminiscent of his convention speech. And a lot of ways it was almost like tungsten lifted straight out of that because the things that he when he defended that escalate track. All those many months ago those things the hit on then those who think he continue to rise series campaign with a highlight of his convention speech and and he was hitting on them again today. There is consistency there and what he thinks it seems that they are the priorities. America should be addressed and I think that. When you look at at the labor force participation rate in the past decade it's gone down over three points and America is undeniably going through. A a restructuring. Of opportunity a restructuring labor. The question is does president Donald. We can't deny that many of his cabinet six. Have some. Troubling inconsistencies. From not reporting 95 million dollars in income and saying. Forms are hard and and then offshoring jobs and so I'm just. I'm really concerned that it American public including and especially Donald Trump voters will become disheartened relatively quickly. And a package up and just add something else that just out of me in his inaugural speech. Was talking about protection protectionism. Which is of course been a big debate on the right that. You know the free traders like Paul Ryan vs Donald Trump who is you know saying that free trade has harmed the United States harmed American workers at a factory at the point. Voters who believe that international trade. Dreams jobs in the US economy one. The vast majority of those voters sitting here in his inaugural speech addressing varied directly he said that protection leads to prosperity. And strength in that setting a new course for the Republican Party. When it's economists native speakers the cap hit they filled with us down in in these secret that I want to ask you one thing that's it to me quite a thing. Atlantic Washington DC. And then start to sort of insult all the people in Washington DC who made their careers as politician by basically saying none of these folks have here. Have served you they all looked out for their own interest I I will be the one to speak for you like I'm not particularly. O'Donnell is not the first that he will not be the last politician to succeed by beating up on politicians that going after the Italy. There is nothing new is particularly. Amusing I guess to watch the cutaway shots to people like. A former presidents George W. Bush and they're at it as Donald Trump is railing against out that Washington has been for so long. It completely in line with the sort of rhetoric that was very successful for him on the campaign trail. On and you really hasn't said he's going to Washington. Think vary differently. On already prior visits each had Mike and that he is listening. Look we have already done our inaugural plans and we're coming in under budget we're doing things different then than your. And that is why a lot of folks decided to vote for him if he something different. What I really liked about today despite the fact that Donald is. In many ways I think gonna try to bring a wrecking ball to Washington and in doing a lot of things are done. They've today about tradition now back about the peaceful power and it's that he a lot of tradition kind of for an hour you still have. Very nice things like the president firstly navigating team with an incoming administration. Of this new tradition now developing a new president bringing it. Britney right. The outgoing administration and the one in the Tiffany's boxes that new tradition and I'll. I think these things are are very nice and even Donald Trump taking combative tone. I do think he's also someone want and they feel that it's being broken you know. I think the idea creating new traditions will be things. In next year's can't say thank you please let us know your next album drops.

