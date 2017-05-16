Transcript for Analyzing Trump's meeting with Turkey's president, reports of intel disclosure

And we're joining you live now after president trumps joint press conference there with the Turkish leader president air lines after meetings there the White House Turkish president of course. On a busy here's first face to face meeting. We its presidents trump just a quick question it look like at the end of the heir to president child about the big news of today not much more information we've been given so far. A let's talk a little bit about what this meeting means. Joining us now from London ABC's Molly hunt her high you do and Molly. On the net and while so I guess and all the preparation for the meeting today has been has briefed extensively no one told him how to pronounce the Turkish presidents day. No there are some extra confidence and that which are not at which is not how the Turkish president says his own name but added. Almost exactly what we thought we would hear from both the president and president hard line. Both statements were as expected and of course adding that reporters there wanted to work questions you did say. They did get one question and not about the Turkish president at that the courts about the issue of the day which I would say. He said it was a great meeting of that Russian foreign minister he said it was a great six that's he wants to bring as many people and to fight terrorism and then he headed back to turkeys but of course that's the beautiful thing happening. With our ally president art on Ingraham. I would and we heard them both talk there about some of the shared interest they have some common efforts specifically the fight against I says or as that president heir to one. I mentioned in the Arabic or dates there and it never want it did strike me mention something about their common democratic values that they'd like to build upon. It's strictly because that is a president who's been under attack for several months now. For working against basic democratic values in Turkey he's been working to consolidate power he's been wording and rounding up people who oppose him in power he's basically. Ruling by decree to that phrase stuck out to me. And it should have on that this is a president who held a reference and just about a month ago to shore up power to consolidate power in the presidency he has. Detailed mine 47000. People 150 journalists according to Human Rights Watch after the coup left here. This is not a president of prioritize its human rights and yet you just got president trump welcoming. Welcoming him into bit. White house with open arms but of course president and I want did. And besides their shared. Democratic values he wanted to create that sense of obviously common ground he did think at president chuck profusely. I do also expect that's me that he talked about not only his dear friend his generous hospitality. But also he wanted to congratulate trump. For his legendary tried so if there's a waiting on presidents on its side we know it's about talking about his elect or all. Victory and he did just that this is going to be an awkward day an awkward meeting potentially if there's a lot to repair between these Q. At NATO allies the president airline did it do as much as he possibly at Q talk about shared values talk about shared common ground. I'm in addition to buying into since specifics about at those thorny issues. And we heard actually president trump reference one of those aerial we thought there might be some disagreement of course we have no idea. What's happening behind closed doors and some of those meetings the president trump. Did specifically say we will support you or fight against terrorism we'll support your fight against the PKK and this is an area. Where there is a little bit of awkward as you've been reporting right. Exactly I'm that we were expecting three big issues to be on the table today that arming of the white PG the Kurdish militias in northern Syria. The it to a school and the cleric that president art want blames for the coup last year against his government and the fight against I think it's so. President parent along brought up all three now the fight against at terrorism which both president Tran and president hurdle on. Brought up president chuck has released bonds due continue to support the Kurdish militias fighting in north and Syria of course. The US has said ATM is vital to the fight against ice is and Turkey sees that has terrorists say to them as if Syrian army linked to that PKK a terrorist organization in Turkey. Which is considered as such by both Turkey and the US that that is something the president heard one would want the US to reverse. Their decision on it's unlikely that president. Put her perspective. Line on July 4 and London thanks on now with its top. Great he on the let's turn out to the big story out today when it dig into a little bit more about the national security implications. Other big news whether or not president trump revealed classified information in a meeting with Russian officials at the White House last week let's bring in our national security contributor here at ABC news. John Cullen who joins us live now thanks so much for being with us John. Icici review this afternoon. So give me your take here when you heard about this story last night and we've been reporting out some of the deet tails learning a little bit more incrementally as we did. From the national security advisor today. What was your biggest concern as you heard the story break. Well like many people who've been discussing this issue my big concern was that. A country that is an adversary at r.s Russia. A country that was involved in seeking to interfere in our election. I've may have just been given access. Not only classified information classified information. Provided by one of our lives. And that it is potentially airy and troublesome ties. We. And at our allies do not only that we're gonna protect their information they're not gonna share they don't share that information that placed the lives of Americans. And I wanted it perfectly clear about this there's no question about legality here for anyone who thinks that there that exists that the president as has been noted again and again can absolutely at his own discretion disclose information that he feels. Is necessary at the time and we heard general McMaster say again and again. All the information that we share it was wholly appropriate for the president to share but don't want your take on a couple of the deet tails. This could eighty he's been able to confirm a few of those. 10 is that because you know how these procedures work. After this meeting with a Russian officials the White House was apparently worried enough. That their whole place security advisor called the CIA and NSA. Specifically to talk about some of the information that was shared if that's standard protocol or does that indicate there was potentially a problem they wanted to get ahead. I mean could be their body does sound based on the totality of the reporting. Back senior White House official had enough concern that it cost the CIA and the NSA. And now it makes sense. If this recording is accurate. Be Kaiser it is those two organizations that probably. And how the relationship in which the sharing is taking place. So it would be it would it will it wouldn't be unusual. For our senior White House staffer if they believed that. Information that was incensed owned or provided by a foreign country had been disclosed to another country that they would want to make sure our. Reached out and spoke to the appropriate ages you know. Aren't country. There's also this question of the record of what ever happened in that meeting right some people have reported they were trained script sweet now learning it's closer. Two notes but we also know that they were redacted. In some way or edited to remove some of this in sensitive information is that standard protocol as well. Quiet it's narrowly cleared a man in it what is standard isn't meeting like this. There would be no it's taken the notes would be taken by a person through was a native speaker. The language the people visiting with the president. They would take deserts and it would created transfer activity as you were and then they would Guerrero part because all these interactions. Perhaps some type. Intelligence values and you're gonna make sure that other analysts. What's access to the information. That was gleaned through these conversations in May not be widely distributed. But it would be produced I was. So let me ask you a little bit about some of the intelligence sharing because we're talking again and again about someone we don't know. How to name who this third party as we know that there was an intelligence sharing partner. That share the information with us we don't know if the president was allowed to share it or whether it was classified or not to none of that was confirmed. In the meeting today but what kind of the fact you think this could potentially have on the many intelligence sharing agreements that the US has across the world. Well going back to something you said arrow air just because something's op their eyes doesn't mean it's the right thing to do. And there are process sees. I'm very extensive process Saturn place should the president or another senior government official want to share highly classified or sensitive information. With a foreign government involves other elements of the intelligence community. It's its information came to us reformed country at eight record you know involves us reaching out that foreign country. And and getting their permission because they actually own that information and if they don't want to share with a country like Russia they're trying to going to be two happy. I if our president shares there intelligence. With we're with Russia. So it was interesting during the press conference it seemed it seemed to be suggested that they did it decision to share this information was down on the spur of the moment. Assad that would suggest that. If this information was classified and if this information was highly sensitive it didn't go through. The normal process. That would help us attacked the vital relationships that we depend on. So that we get the this type of information form form partners let me see it one step for us so when I don't work for DH asked the Department of Homeland Security. There are multiple occasions where we the United States was able to stop a terrorist attack. Largely because. We received intelligence information from one of our foreign partners. And this information was sensitive to them that they shared it with us because they trust us trust us to protect that information to not disclosed to not compromise their sources and methods. My concern when being that if Archie partners and allies no longer trust us. Because we chant in depend on the president or any other senior official from keeping their information safeguarded. They're simply not gonna share their information with us now they don't share their information with us tested and directly place American lives at risk. And John you mentioned general McMaster as he confirmed in that briefing early very sad that mister Trump's decision to share that information. Came during the course of that conversation so it doesn't seem to have followed any of that inter agency process. You were talking about there but I want to play just a quick clip. From that press briefing earlier it was something that struck me general McMaster. Share in terms how mr. trump understood the information. That he was sharing with the Russian officials let's take a listen and talk on the back. That the president was even aware of where this information came from he wasn't. Briefed on the source of method of the information either. Sits on the question here is the source and and math aid. Of that intelligence. Whether it was classified or not we do not know but that struck me because. It seems to suggest that that the president doesn't have the full information about the information he's sharing. Win a potential adversary in a private meeting. Yeah that statement caught my. Years as well. Typically are traditionally the process of being that this president is meeting wed a form partner in particular a foreign country. Like Russia which I wouldn't really classify as a partner class time arson adversary. There's an extensive extensive briefing in preparation process. That is contrary and it involves not only just putting together briefing books. And full of information class finance classified and actually in person agree. And those very things. Again typically the president would be made to area where. The level of sensitivity and level classification and information. He is being provided for the very reason that right now talking about right now you do not want the president. Any meeting we had a represented a country like Russia to inadvertently. You know blurt out or at the spur of the moment I disclose highly sensitive information that may disclose. Our sources and methods for intelligence collection the sources and methods. Our closest allies ever more collecting intelligence every day. Sometimes against the Russians. And or other sensitive information that a country like Russia could use. To our attachments. It's a little unusual to me that they would prepare that president for a meeting like best. And provide him sensitive classified information including that which may have been provided by acts weren't partner. And not make it very clear to him that this is the source of that information so that it wouldn't be inadvertently. Was. John we're learning a little bit more about what the president that is his own reasoning his justification for sharing. That information with the Russian officials last week in the White House he tweeted about it this morning. He said basically that I want to bring Russia into our fight against. I says he's and I wanted to share with a rash which I am happy out salute right to do. Facts pertaining to terrorism an airline flight safety which we know it has been reported out was he real and imminent threat. Plus he that I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against crisis and terrorism. We heard him repeat this answer again just a few moments ago in a press conference with the Turkish president is visiting the White House saying. Look I'm doing what I can for our national security that's why I share that so they can do all they can. Against ice does not fly with you does that make sense. Yes I makes absolutely sense and so were they go with it still doesn't justify. You know the you know the indiscriminate sharing. I society and highly sensitive information. And could because we have to remember even with a country like Russia and I would actually argue with Turkey there are places there are areas where our calls. Aren't sank and there are spaces are our goals are not. Even if Russia and the United States. Work together to I crisis this area. That doesn't necessarily mean that every you know there aren't any other instances across the globe well aware we will not agree with Russia is doing. Any in Mali talked a little bit about this earlier when she was chatting with U as a released a Turkey. And how allow turkeys a key partner and ally in trying to deal with the Syrian situation. That from a Turkish prospective. Their priority and they're number one national security threat is to teach a chair of the Kurds. And it is so while we may agree on fighting to working together to fight nicest. Turks and needs areas circumspect. Doing anything that empowers. The Kurds in Syria and from their perspective I extension the Kurds in Turkey so we just have to remember that. It's a worthy goal to try to work whereas. Other powers across the globe to deal with issues at our primary are critical concerns for us for national security perspective. That's still wouldn't justify. Taking. If highly classified intelligence that we shape that's provided to us I have farm country that we should be safeguarding. And providing it to another country without the permission of the country to give it to us. Jon Cohen and national security contributor here at ABC news thanks so much for your time thanks as I steered him. And thanks Steve for joining us as well remember you can always good abcnews.com. For more on not story and many acts the accuracy and I mom and about thanks for watching.

