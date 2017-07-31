Transcript for Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director

This is an ABC news special group. George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon we're coming on here now with news from the White House ABC news has learned that Anthony scare Moochie the White House communications director just started ten days ago first appeared. In the White House briefing room on July 21 is now leaving. The White House submitted his resignation to the new incoming chief a Swiss staff just sworn in today. General John Kelly the former secretary of homeland securities started as White House chief of staff today. Has apparently accepted the resignation running a stricter Cecilia Vega at the White House. Well George the president started his morning re tweeting there's no chaos here in my White House and here we are. Yet again another chaotic day in the Donald Trump administration now this news is just coming in. I can't even tell you George whether people in the west wing know about this at this point I was just back trying to talk to. John Spicer who is still here. At the White House Sarah Huckabee Sanders who is here at the White House they are in a closed door meeting inside the white string right now so it's unclear how far this news had Trent has trickled inside this administration. Bird I was in that briefing earlier these fairly she walked in a few days ago. I happen to go on vacation last week I haven't even had time to introduce myself to him that's how short his tenure. Inside this White House has been as you said less than two weeks on the job of course. You'll remember that high rate at F bomb profanity laced high rate. That made huge headlines over last week. Talking about no numerous people inside this administration coworkers they would have been but now as you say it seems. That he is out he is knoller are going to be a part of the top tier of this administration. And it comes Monday. When the president is trying for a reset he just a few hours ago swore in. A new chief of staff here John Kelly who he said would be one of the greatest chiefs of staff in the history of Washington so. We shall see but once again a very very chaotic day here. Now the third senior staffer in the last ten days sleeve as you mentioned Sean Spicer the outgoing white house press Secretary Rice previous. The president previous chief of staff just announced. On Friday president has that he had replaced francs previous we general Kelly you know Anthony scare Moochie. As well want to bring in our chief White House correspondent John Carl by phone. As well John perhaps the writing was on the wall after that tirade. The writing was certainly on the wall I would argue source the writing was on the walls or that. At least get in which he had a spectacular. Rise. In and White House desk first reaching the president loved it but what happened if you saw. More attention focused on communications director in our president within the president's inner circle some people actually start referring. 3 at eastern which he has mini me. Me you mean Minnie Donald Trump and there was. I utility you don't survival long went into specially in this White House. When you for the purpose of more attention than the president put in there was that tirade. There were concerns about his it is financial disclosure. On and more important than anything toward a new chief of staff who is coming in. With more authority to remember during that one briefing that scare in which he had. He read it very clear to sit on audit report to the president. He'd say he didn't report to Wright's previous eventually just after I report to the president well at least for now in this new White House there's a chief of staff. Who has authority if it that the previous chief of staff never had and certainly wasn't gonna tolerate. Having a communications director but it bypassed him and go right and her. New day has began your right that would be conditions that no incoming chief of staff. Could access to their it is one more time and in this game which you will not be the White House communications director penny may have a job in the government export import bank. We have much more tonight on world news that would give ignore. Have a good day. This has been a special report from BBC.

