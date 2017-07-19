Transcript for April 25, 2007: John McCain announces his run for president

For Arizona Republican Senator John McCain today in New Hampshire McCain formally declared his candidacy. Though everyone is known for months he was running but today's announcement was important for McCain is trying to get a fresh start. Here's our senior national correspondent Jake Tapper. Staff so why did this Qatar where rip currents Portsmouth, New Hampshire today it's former navy pilot Senator John McCain try to restore his campaign. To even keel. Casting himself as an independent conservative appealing to not just Republicans. But the nation I can't just win this election by a few votes in a few counties in a few states. I need a mandate from you big enough to convince congress that Americans want this election to be different. Land based did by war opponents for being too supportive of the president McCain today criticized the Bush Administration by deed though not by name. For failing veterans and victims of hurricane Katrina and of course in Iraq. America should never undertake a war and less were prepared to do everything necessary to succeed. Unless we have a realistic and comprehensive plan for success. We did not meet this responsibility initially. And we must never repeat that mistake again today's critic. As an aside McCain's support of the war has cost him with a group that helped them in his race seven years ago. The media were saying how do you quell a civil war when it's not your country I'm saying that we're paying very heavy. Think I know whose side they're. It gives some idea it would. But the issue for many Republican primary voters is not senator McCain's support of the war there largely with him on that. But social issues such as abortion and same sex marriage on those subjects today Senator McCain. What silence. Today's speech seemed almost a real launch for a disappointing four months behind New York mayor Rudy Giuliani in polls. And behind both Giuliani and former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney in fund raising. McCain advisors have noted that senator performed better as an underdog then as the establishment front runner. He may no longer have a choice. Jake Tapper ABC news Capitol Hill.

