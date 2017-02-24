Transcript for ARCHIVAL VIDEO: Bill Clinton admits to marijuana use in 1992

At the pulpit of a Harlem church this morning it was as if Bill Clinton already knew what was about to hit him. You know it's. Him I think issue I think anywhere. If you tell and right here. Three hours later at a candidates forum on a local TV station Clinton was pressed on his response to a New York newspaper last week when asked if he would ever used drugs. His answered then as in the past I have never broken the laws of my country. So my question to you is have you ever broken if they allow with regard to drug use have never broken in international lot. For example when you're a student and in England as Rhodes scholar. The answer that question is an unbroken state law. And then when I was in England. I experimented with marijuana time or two and I didn't like it. And didn't inhale and never tried to give. In essence Clinton has split semantical hairs in the past by saying he had never broken the laws of his country not England's not this specific question I've been happy about that I have to work that I have. You could almost hear the city's tabloid press is coming to a screeching halt. He's had this power on the slick Willey saying we asked him very pointedly about that when he came here and did I think this is damaging. India and what may damage Clinton most with voters is not that he used drugs but that he still artfully danced around the truth. Linda Pattillo ABC news New York.

