Transcript for Arizona special election: AP projects Lesko the winner

Republicans are holding onto a house seat in Arizona Debbie less go one at Tuesday's special election by five points but president trump. When that district by 21. Democrats say the results first time the strange heading into November's mid. Tears well the first state dinner of the trump presidency was filled with glitz and glamour and the first couple greeting the French president Manuel micron and his wife Brigitte. This is at the north portico of the White House before entering the candle it state dining room. Also at the president's table act will CEO Tim Cook who brought to as his guests the former head of the EPA. We're for Murdoch was also there in attendance as were the gold medalist that you see there. John Shuster and Megan began. As the night wore on both presidents toasted to their friendship my crone is hoping to convince from not to withdraw from the around nuclear deal. Earlier in the day president from delivered a stern warning though to Iran. But I will say if Iran threatens us in any way. They will pay a price like few countries have ever paid. The blame well despite his harsh words and when he was asked where there he'll keep the Iran nuclear deal intact president trump said. We'll see and then hint at a possible new deal in the works micron will be on Capitol Hill today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.