Transcript for Attorney general won't say if he's discussed Cohen pardon with Trump

Let me close with just a few questions about. The US attorney's office in the southern district and the investigation of Michael Collins. If I understood correctly your exchanged with senator Leahy earlier. As far make sure I understand if you discover any connection between this investigation into mr. Colin. And the ongoing investigation into allegations of Russian interference. Or anything related to the 2016 election which you were accused yourself yes. Thank you. And heavy discuss that investigation into mr. Cowan with anyone outside of DOJ including the president. I don't I don't think any significant. Well odd to say this on the communications are mine and in human in the White House. I believe are wrong. The count communication that should not be revealed I believe I have the right to him and the responsibility to maintain confidence in those. So I just and not able to go down that road. So in exerting executive privilege there asserting executive privilege there oh now move forward. But last question has the president or anyone in the administration discussed with you the possibility of president trump heartening Michael Collins. I am not able to bomb reveal the contents of any communications I mind Pam what the president of the United States are his top staff. Given the previous conversation have a senator and Holland it's my hope. That if president trump proceeded to. Pardon Michael Cohen in violation of longstanding policy. And did not consult with a pardon attorney did not consult with DOJ. That you would express strong objection to that. And would consider resigning if that steps were taken hopefully will not come to that.

