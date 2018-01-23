Transcript for Attorney general interviewed by special counsel in Russia probe

Attorney general Jess sessions is the highest ranking trump official to be questioned in the Russia probe. Sessions office confirming special counsel Robert Muller's team. Interviewed him for hours last week today president drugs saying he's not worried. But I'm not at all concern I have repeated must now sessions notably recused himself last march from the Russian investigation. Then under the direction of former FBI director James homey with digging into whether anyone involved with the trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the election session is potentially a key witness giving his involvement in Donald Trump's presidential campaign as well as combing his firing by try. One of the stated reasons given overcome his termination was his alleged mishandling the case over Hillary Clinton's private emails Republicans including the president continued to hammer the FBI for alleged political bias sources telling ABC news sessions is now pushing Comesa replacement Chris rake to remove his own deputies Andrew case. Today trump refuting the idea raise threatening to resign if McCain is removed. Though he didn't at all. He did not even that little bit them. According to the New York Times is Robert Wallerstein also interviewed former FBI director James called me last year. That interview reportedly focusing on the memos comito detailing his meetings with trump. And Trump's alleged request that call me drop his investigation into his former national security advisor. Gloria Riviera ABC news Washington.

