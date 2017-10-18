Transcript for Attorney general questioned about Trump's pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Well let me go to another subject and that's the pardon of sheriff Joseph Arpaio. President trump pardon. The former Maricopa County sheriff. Who was convicted of criminal contempt. For defying a court order. To stop racially profiling and detaining. Latino motorists based solely on suspicion they were undocumented. Immigrants. The Washington Post. Reported that before he decided to pardon our pale. The president asked you to drop the criminal case against RKO. Did the president ask you whether the case against our pale could be dropped. Senator Feinstein. On I cannot comment on the private conversations I may have had with the president. I would just sorry that attorneys in the Department of Justice at the request of the judge prosecuted that case. Today a federal judge found. The defendant guilty of a misdemeanor. And for his. Actions. And the president on decided to issue a pardon. Well let me ask you this what was the process then by which that decision was made to pardon our pale. I'm not aware of the details on it to the extent to which. I can provide you in writing com. I would I would be pleased to do so well on. On the president has the power to issue pardons riff there without the Department of Justice involved. And that that has been done in the past and some very dramatic. Thai pardons on this pardon I think it was well within the power of the president to do well. My understanding is that pardon requests usually go through the office of the pardon attorney. In the Department of Justice. And decisions are made according to certain standards. Set out and that offices rules governing petitions for executive clemency. It has been reported that the process was not followed here as used so. Indicate. So what you are saying and fact that. There was no process that the president simply made the decision to pardon our pale who had been convicted. And I'm not intending to say that at all I'm just saying do you that. M not personally at this moment not prepared to give you an acrid answer because I don't know that I remember are no it precisely. Let me get you something in writing it would be accurate and I think I prefer to do that.

