Now Playing: Aug. 8, 1974: Nixon's resignation speech

Now Playing: Senate majority leader vents about Trump's 'excessive expectations'

Now Playing: The debt ceiling: The basics

Now Playing: Tillerson: US weighing response to Russia's expulsion of diplomats

Now Playing: The Note: Pence makes his loyalty to Trump loud and clear

Now Playing: Tillerson: US open to North Korea talks once Kim Jong Un holds his fire

Now Playing: John McCain: In a minute

Now Playing: The Note: Russia investigation ramps up with grand jury

Now Playing: Attorney General Sessions: 'Leakers will be held accountable'

Now Playing: Sessions vows review of 'media subpoenas' amid ramped-up leak investigations

Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters on whether she'd run for president in 2020

Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters on Russia probe, White House leaks

Now Playing: Trump goes on vacation as grand jury used by Mueller

Now Playing: What to know about Mueller's use of a grand jury in the Russia probe

Now Playing: The Note: Trump tries to move the needle on immigration

Now Playing: John Kelly called Jeff Sessions to assure him his job is secure: Source

Now Playing: Senators seek to stabilize health markets, amid Trump threats to end subsidies

Now Playing: President Trump holds 'Make America Great Again' rally in West Virginia

Now Playing: West Virginia governor announces he's switching parties at Trump rally