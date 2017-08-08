-
Now Playing: Aug. 8, 1974: Nixon's resignation speech
-
Now Playing: Senate majority leader vents about Trump's 'excessive expectations'
-
Now Playing: The debt ceiling: The basics
-
Now Playing: Tillerson: US weighing response to Russia's expulsion of diplomats
-
Now Playing: The Note: Pence makes his loyalty to Trump loud and clear
-
Now Playing: Tillerson: US open to North Korea talks once Kim Jong Un holds his fire
-
Now Playing: John McCain: In a minute
-
Now Playing: The Note: Russia investigation ramps up with grand jury
-
Now Playing: Attorney General Sessions: 'Leakers will be held accountable'
-
Now Playing: Sessions vows review of 'media subpoenas' amid ramped-up leak investigations
-
Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters on whether she'd run for president in 2020
-
Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters on Russia probe, White House leaks
-
Now Playing: Trump goes on vacation as grand jury used by Mueller
-
Now Playing: What to know about Mueller's use of a grand jury in the Russia probe
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump tries to move the needle on immigration
-
Now Playing: John Kelly called Jeff Sessions to assure him his job is secure: Source
-
Now Playing: Senators seek to stabilize health markets, amid Trump threats to end subsidies
-
Now Playing: President Trump holds 'Make America Great Again' rally in West Virginia
-
Now Playing: West Virginia governor announces he's switching parties at Trump rally
-
Now Playing: Trump unveils bill that would give priority to skilled, English-speaking immigrants